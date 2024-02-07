Umm Al Quwain: An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found on a wave breaker in Umm Al Quwain.
The man’s body was found on Wednesday morning lying between the wave breaker at the beach. No ID document was found on the deceased. His body was moved to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.
A police patrol, paramedics and a team from Criminal Investigations Department moved to the scene after the body was reported to the police operations room. The body was discovered by people on the beach.
Initial investigations indicated the man could be of Asian nationality, and he might have drowned after the boat he was in sank a few days ago off the coast of Sharjah and his body was carried by waves to the wave breaker in Umm Al Quwain.
It has not yet been established whether there was any foul play involved; Sharjah Police are investigating the incident.
Earlier incident
On February 3 , two people were rescued after their boat sank in rough weather. They were rescued by a helicopter of the Ministry of Interior and flown to Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah for treatment.
The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), under the National Guard Command, had posted on its X and Instagram channels that the two rescued persons – who had been missing – are of Asian nationality in their 30s.
The NSRC said the rescue was carried out in coordination with the UAE Coast Guard Division/Third Squadron and Air Wing of the Ministry of Interior. The two persons were suffering from fatigue when they were found.