Sharjah: Sharjah Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an Asian worker.
His body was found hanging at his accommodation in Al Sajja area on Saturday evening, a Sharjah Police official said. The worker, who was in his 20s, is believed to have committed suicide, the official added.
His roommate told police they tried to free the man’s body when they saw it, in an attempt to save his life - but it emerged he was already dead.
Evidence gathered
Police and forensic teams went to the scene after receiving information about the incident. They first transferred the body to hospital and then to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy. Officials took fingerprints and other details from the scene to investigate the matter but so far do not suspect anyone was involved in the incident.
Police have transferred the case to the Public Prosecution. The official said trying to take one’s own life is a criminal act.