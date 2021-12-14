Umm Al Quwain: Police have launched an investigation after a body was found within a fenced land in the Issa area of Umm Al Quwain on Monday, Police confirmed to Gulf News. The body was found after a contractor began construction work on the land. The body was probably there for ten years, police officials said.
Police said they were treating the death as “unexplained” and that the body was still unidentified. All possible angles behind the death were being investigated — including foul play. Police said the area where the body was discovered would remain cordoned off as enquiries were underway.
An eyewitness present at the scene said that forensic experts had arrived at the spot. Police said the body had been sent to the forensic sciences laboratory and the report was awaited.