Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a 21-year-old motorist for reckless driving in the emirate and putting the lives of other road users in danger after the people who witnessed the stunt-driving posted a video on social media that went viral. The vehicle has been seized by the police.
The video clip circulating on social media showed the suspect stunt-driving, deliberately making a loud noise to attract attention and eventually losing control over the vehicle.
Captain Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Shehi, Director of the Investigations and Observation Branch of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the clip, which was filmed and published by people who had witnessed the incident, went viral. The video shows a young man driving a four-wheel drive in a dangerous manner.
Police said the driver was arrested and referred to the competent authorities for necessary legal measures by the Public Prosecution.
Captain Al Shehi has advised all motorists to stay away from such reckless behaviour that may lead to the loss of life and property and urged community members not to circulate such video clips on social media.
Captain Al Shehi said if such reckless behaviour is observed on the road, people must report it immediately to the police Operations Room.