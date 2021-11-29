Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has pardoned 672 prisoners of Dubai’s punitive and correctional institutions on the occasion of the 50th UAE National Day.
Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said that Sheikh Mohammed’s decision reflects the country’s humanitarian values as well as his keenness to offer the pardoned prisoners a chance to reintegrate into society.
Al Humaidan said Dubai Public Prosecution has started coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.