UAE National Day: Sharjah Ruler pardons 237 prisoners
Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 237 prisoners from Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah ahead of 50th UAE National Day.
The inmates have met all conditions of pardon.
Speaking on this occasion, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked Dr Sheikh Sultan for the generous gesture which reflects his keenness to maintain the cohesion and stability of families.