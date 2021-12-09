Sharjah: A five-year-old Emirati boy was crushed to death after he was accidentally run over by a car driven by his grandfather, Sharjah Police said today.
The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon in front of the family’s house in Al Ghubaiba area of Sharjah. The boy was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. He had suffered severe injuries, including fractures to his skull and spine.
Police said that according to the boy’s family, the incident happened when the 75-year-old grandfather lost control over his vehicle and the vehicle hit a number of people on the road, including his grandson, while the housemaid, another child aged eight years and an Indian man sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.
Read more
- Sharjah to get four-day workweek with Friday, Saturday and Sunday as weekends
- Watch: Niger poised to become first African country to eliminate river blindness, supported by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed
- Indian expat strikes gold in Mahzooz draw in Dubai
- Abu Dhabi signs cooperation agreement with Moscow to drive development
The grandfather also sustained injuries in the accident and was admitted to hospital. He was placed under police custody. Al Gharb Police Station is investigating the case. Police officials told Gulf News that the grandfather would be questioned once his condition improved. Police have registered a case as there was death in the incident.