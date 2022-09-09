Dubai: Dubai Police recently surprised a 4-year-old Arab boy on his birthday by appointing him as a ‘police officer’ for one day and giving him a ride in one of the force’s luxury police patrols.
The gesture is part of Dubai Police’s ‘Fulfil a Child’s Wish’ initiative, which aims to spread positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.
A team from the Security Awareness Department welcomed Salem Al Muheri at the Dubai Police General Head Quarters, gifted him a police uniform and familiarised him with police duties by offering him a ride in one of Dubai Police’s supercars.
Salem was also surprised and entertained by a special K9 show by the Security Inspection Department at Dubai Police.
The child’s parents expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response and for fulfilling their child’s wish.
Major Ali Youssef Yaqoub, head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the Security Awareness Department, stressed Dubai Police’s keenness to instil happiness among community members, especially the youth. He explained that the force is also keen on carrying out several events and activities, including Dubai Police’s mascots Mansour and Amna, luxury patrols, K9 shows, and Dubai Mounted Police shows, to entertain and educate children.