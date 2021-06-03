Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and Civil Aviation Authority have temporarily suspended the entry of passengers from Vietnam from June 5.
The decision exempts transit flights coming to the UAE and flights departing to Vietnam, as well as cargo flights.
Categories exempted from the travel ban include UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions in the embassies of the two countries, official delegations and businessmen, provided they obtained pre-approval.
Also exempt are the holders of golden and silver residency visa who received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation and completed 28 days after inoculated with the last vaccine.
Other categories includes those who work in vital professions classified by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and transit flight crews on condition they have a negative PCR test within 24 hours of departure.
Travellers coming from Vietnam through other countries should stay no less than 14 days in these countries to be allowed to enter the UAE.