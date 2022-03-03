Abu Dhabi: A series of incentives and benefits will now be available to Golden Visa holders in Abu Dhabi, including discounts on car purchases, offers on stay, dining at premium destinations and reduced premiums on annual health insurance plans.

The extensive commercial benefits are part of the efforts by Abu Dhabi Residents Office to incentivise investments in Abu Dhabi’s ambitious economic development plans and advance the emirate’s growth targets, the authority said in a statement today.

The initiative complements ADRO’s efforts to accelerate the assimilation of Golden Visa holders into Abu Dhabi’s thriving business community. The objectives of the partnership, ADRO’s statement confirmed, is to stimulate economic momentum and introduce tangible benefits that can be quickly felt in terms of trade size and economic opportunities. The partnership was signed between ADRO, and several leading brands and institutions in automotive, real estate, health care, hospitality, health insurance and banking.

Exclusive benefits

The announced benefits include offers by major global brands. In automotives, Golden Visa holders will see prices slashed on certain car models and they will be given priority booking for new releases, in addition to payment facilities, maintenance offers and licensing services.

In hospitality, ADRO has announced a list of premium destinations that include offers on stay, dining, spa treatments, gyms and other facilities.

On the health insurance front, Golden Visa holders will enjoy reduced premiums on annual health insurance plans for families and individuals, with diverse network coverage and bundle of benefits inside and outside the UAE.

Visa for talent, expertise

Abu Dhabi’s Golden Visa is notably the first of its kind in the region that offers long-term residency to talented and specialised individuals in many fields, for five or ten years, and in a manner that serves the emirate’s key sectors and its vision for growth.

“We’re taking all the necessary measures to ensure our vital sectors have an uninterrupted supply of world-class talent. The Golden Visa represents a major step in this direction, owing to the vast economic opportunities it offers and the partnerships we’re leading will help us achieve these objectives,” said Hareb Al Mheiri, acting executive director at the ADRO.