Sharjah: The Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) issued permits for 51 new private parking lots in different areas of the city during the past year. This comes in line with its efforts to regulate the use of parking lots and maintain the aesthetic appearance of the city.
Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazien, Director of Public Parking Department in Sharjah Municipality, said the total number of private parking lots in Sharjah has reached 294. They include more than 19,500 parking spaces. Customers can use these parking spaces hourly, weekly, monthly, or even for a whole year, according to their need.
Abu Ghazien said granting the licence to private parking lots is based on a set of criteria that must be met. They include fulfilling the operating requirements by the relevant government departments, meeting certified lease contract terms, preparing and paving the yard and abiding by approved designs for the yard. Providing a guard room with standardised specifications approved by the municipality and the wearing of safety jackets by those manning the parking lots is also a must.