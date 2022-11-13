Dubai: Dubai has 52 hospitals across the private and public health sectors and a capacity of 6,400 beds, as per 2021 statistics.
The emirate has more than 50,000 healthcare professionals in Dubai including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and technicians and in 2021, the number of surgeries conducted in Dubai was 159,000, shows the annual statistics report of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).
Khalid Al Jallaf, director of Research, Studies and Data Analysis Department at DHA, said the report reflects the size and the exponential growth of the health sector in the emirate and its ability to keep pace with future developments.
He highlighted the report is available on the DHA’s website and this is to ensure transparency as well as to cooperate with different stakeholders at the UAE, regional and international level.
Planning future of healthcare
Al Jallaf said the report provides data that is beneficial for planning the future of the health sector in terms of capacity building – both for medical facilities such as hospitals and health centres as well as for capacity building in terms of human resources and specialisations needed.
He said the in-depth report has been prepared by experts and can be used as an excellent tool by healthcare experts, planners and academicians to plan future strategies based on evidence-based data.