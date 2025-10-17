GOLD/FOREX
Two-year commercial licence exemption for select businesses in Ras Al Khaimah

Move empowers local businesses and boosts confidence in the economy

Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
The Ras Al Khaimah Police is raising greater awareness about rules governing truck traffic on the emirate's roads.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed a two-year exemption of commercial licences for businesses affected by ongoing infrastructure works in the Al Riffa and Al Jazeera Al Hamra areas.

This initiative reflects Sheikh Saud’s dedication to supporting business owners and enterprises and ensuring the continuity of their operations.

It also highlights the government's efforts to ease the impact of development projects, strengthen the private sector, and foster a sustainable, competitive economic environment that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a regional business hub.

The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development affirmed that this decision embodies the leadership’s vision to empower local businesses, boost confidence in the economy, and stimulate growth across the emirate.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
