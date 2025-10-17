Two-year commercial licence exemption for select businesses in Ras Al Khaimah

The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development affirmed that this decision embodies the leadership’s vision to empower local businesses, boost confidence in the economy, and stimulate growth across the emirate.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.