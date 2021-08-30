Ajman Crown Prince Sheikh Ammar honoured Corporal Hashem Mohammed Abdullah and First Policeman Fateh Al Rahman Ahmed Absher of Ajman Police for their dedication in performing their duties. Image Credit:

Ajman: Two policemen have been honoured for their kind gesture towards an Indian family who were allowed to wait in the traffic patrol. The Keralite family was standing in the sun during hot weather conditions waiting for their turn outside a COVID-19 testing centre in Ajman.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, honoured Corporal Hashem Mohammed Abdullah and First Policeman Fateh Al Rahman Ahmed Absher of Ajman Police for their dedication and humanitarian gesture while performing their duties.

The policemen on duty helped the family waiting outside a COVID-19 testing centre in Ajman during hot weather condition. The two policemen allowed the family to rest in the traffic patrol until their turn came.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ammar praised the policemen for their kind gesture and their sense of responsibility in serving the community. “We are honoured to have you in Ajman Police which always strive to provide immediate assistance members of the community including Emiratis and expatriates,” he said.

Father's video

An Indian father from Ajman has hailed the Ajman Police for taking care of his family while they waited to get their COVID-19 PCR tests on Saturday, August 28. A video taken by the father expressing his gratitude to the Ajman Police has gone viral. An Indian expat from Kerala is seen in the video narrating the story in Malayalam.

The father said: “My children were waiting to get their PCR test done on Saturday ahead of the school reopening today (Sunday). The Ajman Police saw my children standing in the heat and they came to our help.” The video was shared by the Ajman Police on their Instragram handle.

Shaikh Ammar also shared the video on his Instagram story. He captioned it: “Thank you, Ajman Police.”