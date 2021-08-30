1 of 11
Hurricane Ida has made landfall on the US state of Louisiana, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The hurricane was blamed for at least one death.
More than one million homes are without power in the region, including more than 990,000 in Louisiana and more than 30,000 in Mississippi.
Here are some images that show the impact of Hurricane Ida.
Hotel maintenance workers try to fix an emergency power generator on the roof of a hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 during Hurricane Ida.
An empty intersection is shown in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Debris is seen in an intersection in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Trees sway in the wind from Hurricane Ida in downtown New Orleans, Louisiana.
A dumpster tossed by gusting winds along Canal Street during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Vehicles are damaged after the front of a building collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Montegut and Bourg firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana.
Kandaysha Harris wipes her face before continuing travelling through the storm of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana.
