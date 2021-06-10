Dubai: Two Indian nationals and two kabayans (colloquial term for Filipinos) are now Dh250,000 richer after sharing the Dh1 million second-tier prize in the latest Mahzooz draw.
The four lucky UAE residents matched five out of six winning numbers -- 4-18-20-21-29-36 -- during the live draw held on June 5. They said the prize came at the right time and all four of them are planning to share part of their winnings to charity.
Indian expat Anthony, 36, who has been living in Dubai for over 13 years said part of his Dh250,000 will be given to charity in Kerala. He said: “I love the UAE, it feels like home. It means a lot to me to live here and be able to support my family. Now with the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of families have been affected where I’m from, and it is very difficult for many people to find a job during this hard time. In addition to supporting my family, I plan to use my winnings to give back to my community.”
Renjith, 38, who also hails from Kerala, said he will use his prize to clear his loans and use the rest of his winnings to help out his family and friends back home. “It’s a tough time for everyone but now, thanks to Mahzooz, all my problems are solved. And I can also help others,” he added.
Dreams do come true
Winning from Mahzooz will help 44-year old Filipina expat Leilani realise her dreams. She said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the winning numbers. I had to pinch myself to make sure it was all real.”
“My father used to work in Saudi Arabia and supported me. Now my parents are retired back in the Philippines and it’s my turn to support them. My daughter is in grade 12 and wants to study medicine. Before winning from Mahzooz I would have to work for 20 years to pay for her studies. Now I can make her dreams come true,” added the Filipina expat who has been a resident in Al Ain since 2006.
Leilani added she will also give part of her winnings to her high school. “The guidance I received from my teachers and my classmates led me to pursue my dream of being a dentist and now I want to give back. I plan on giving a portion of my winnings to my old high school,” she added.
Meanwhile, her compatriot Alex, 35, who also won Dh250,000, said he is planning to use his winnings to purchase land for his family back in the Philippines and to support a friend. “One of my colleagues has been left paralysed so I will use this money to help him out financially and cover his bills,” Alex added.
Who will win Dh50 million?
Many have won the second-tier prize, but the Dh50 million first prize is yet to be won. The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled for June 12, at 9pm (UAE time). Entry ticket is priced at Dh35. Entrants can participate by registering on the Mahzooz website.