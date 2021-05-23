Ras Al Khaimah: Two Emirati men in Ras Al Khaimah were recognised by local authorities for their exemplary behaviour and heroism when they rose to the challenge and saved the life of a three -year-old Indian boy who went missing in the mountains for 12 hours.
Major General Hazza Saeed Al Habsi and Adel Muhammad Al Jasmi,Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, on Sunday morning honoured the two citizens, for helping the search teams and the competent authorities to find the missing Indian child on Friday evening, who went missing while he was with his family on a trip in Yanis Mountain in Ras Al-Khaimah.
Efforts appreciated
Brigadier Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, attended the ceremony. Major General Al Nuaimi appreciated their efforts and the heroic and humanitarian role that they performed, and used their time and effort to assist the police in finding the missing child and handing him over to his family, after a search mission that lasted for 12 hours, affirming the partnership of citizens and residents in community protection.
Al Habsi and Al Jasmi expressed their gratitude to the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police for this honour, which will be an incentive for them and every citizen and resident of this country.