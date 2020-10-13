Sharjah: Two people were killed and one person was injured in a car accident on Mahafez-Nazwa-Sharjah road on Monday.
The Sharjah Police operation room received a call at 4.30pm with reports about the accident, said Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police.
An emergency crew was immediately rushed to the site. Initial inspections attributed the accident to excessive speeding which led to an explosion of one of tyres of the vehicle.
Police team found that the driver and two of his companions were seriously injured. While two of them died, the third was being treated for injuries at the hospital. Rescue teams had to be called to extricate the driver out of the car.
Sharjah Police General Command expressed its deep regret over the accident and warned against speeding.
Police urged all vehicle drivers to adhere to the speed limit on the road and to ensure the safety of the tyres and mechanical devices of the vehicle before hitting the road.