Two dead, five injured in Dubai traffic accident

Dubai: Two people died and five others were injured in an accident between a garbage truck and a bus on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai on Tuesday morning.
Police said the accident happened at around 4.30am on Tuesday morning when a garbage truck crashed into the back of a stationary bus in the middle of the road.
The bus had a flat tyre and the driver made the mistake of keeping his vehicle parked in the middle of the highway causing the accident that happened in the Al Qusais area of Dubai.
Two Asian nationals in the garbage truck died and five passengers in the bus were injured, according to the official.
Emergency services rushed to the scene to transfer the injured and organise traffic flow until the incident could be cleared.