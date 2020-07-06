1 of 20
Online remittance becoming the best remittance option in the UAE
Making overseas payments in the UAE is much more economical
Some transfers take minutes, some take a lot longer.
Many services now offer overseas money transfers in the UAE
Millions of migrants in the Gulf region rely on online remittance firms which facilitate large remittances in the UAE
Get the best exchange rate possible!
How long does the platform you use for online payments take to remit your money?
TransferWise is known widely for having no foreign exchange rate markups
Service cost from TransferWise tend to be lowest if you use a bank account
When it comes to speed, a transfer using a debit/credit card on TransferWise can arrive in minutes
If you plan on sending $10,000 or more using TransferWise, consider OFX
OFX charges no transfer fees, irrespective of how much money gets sent
OFX lets you make a transfer at current exchange rates or target future rates
OFX has a minimum transfer amount of Dh500 in the UAE
Transferring dirhams can be cheaper than a regular overseas transfer with Moneycorp.
Ensure 'dirhams' are transferred to the overseas account, rather than exchanging your transfer to the local currency.
Moneycorp locks in the rate during the transfer, which will help in taking advantage of a good rate.
Currency Fair does not lock in the rate, meaning it could change by the time your money arrives.
Currency Fair has a platform where you can post your desired rate, and wait for it to be matched with another customer. But this makes it a slightly slower process.
Transferring dirhams can be cheaper than a regular overseas transfer with Currency Fair.
