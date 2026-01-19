Turkiye showcases its culinary diversity in Dubai with “7 Regions, 7 Cuisines” series

Consul General host event to introduce Turkish regional cuisine beyond kebabs and baklava
Dubai: Highlighting the depth, diversity and history of Turkish gastronomy, the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Dubai hosted second event of his new culinary initiative titled “7 Regions, 7 Cuisines”, aimed at presenting the country’s rich regional food heritage to audiences across the UAE.
The series made its debut on October 7, 2025 with a special reception at the Turkish restaurant Sur Balık in Dubai, where guests were introduced to distinctive flavours from Türkiye’s Black Sea region. Attendees noted that Turkish cuisine abroad is often limited to kebabs, döner and baklava, and welcomed the opportunity to explore lesser-known regional specialities that reflect the country’s culinary diversity.
Encouraged by the strong response and positive feedback from the inaugural event, the Consulate General hosted the second gathering of the series on January 13, 2026 under the theme “A Mediterranean Evening”. The event took place at Blue Door by Delano and was hosted by the Consul General of Türkiye in Dubai Onur Şaylan.
The evening’s menu was curated by Mehmet Akdağ, executive chef of Antalya’s renowned 7 Mehmet Restaurant and one of Türkiye’s leading culinary figures, along with his team. Guests were served Mediterranean delicacies from Türkiye, presented with a contemporary approach, reinforcing the country’s growing focus on gastronomic tourism.
Organised with the support of prominent Turkish companies operating in the UAE, Agrotech and Grid Studio, the event brought together distinguished guests from various sectors, including representatives from the media, press and influencer community.
As part of the ongoing “7 Regions, 7 Cuisines” initiative, the Consulate General of Türkiye plans to introduce the cuisines of the country’s remaining regions through upcoming events in Dubai and the Northern Emirates in the coming period.
