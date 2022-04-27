Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook With Gulf News Food - Turkish Tatlisi
Welcome to Episode 10 of the 'Cook with Gulf News Food' series that invites our readers to watch and learn from our guest chefs and home cooks. Share your experiences at food@gulfnews.com
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
½ cup semolina
200 gms sugar
½ cup water
2 tbsp butter, melted
2 tbsp corn flour
10 gms peanuts
2 strawberries, sliced
2 bananas, sliced
2 kiwis, sliced
2 scoops ice cream (any flavour of your choice)
Method:
- To a pan, pour a mix of melted butter and water. Slowly add semolina and mix well. Make sure your pan is set on a medium-low flame.
- Add sugar at regular intervals and stir until the consistency thickens.
- Next, add two tablespoons of corn flour and mix well.
- Continue stirring the mix until it thickens further. Also, add the peanuts. Turn the flame off and transfer the sugared semolina to a plate.
- Flatten the semolina using a spatula. Add two scoops of ice cream to the centre and cover the ice cream by folding the semolina inward. Top with sliced kiwi, banana and strawberries. Serve and enjoy!
Recipe courtesy: Sirdanci Mehmet Restaurant, Dubai
What other recipes would you like featured in the 'Cook with Gulf News Food series?' Tell us at food@gulfnews.com