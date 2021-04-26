Dubai: The newly-renovated Turkey Visa Application Centre that can accommodate up to 250 applicants daily is now open at Wafi Mall.
Spread across 5,500 square feet, the new centre, equipped with 16 application submission counters, was recently inaugurated by Mustafa İlker Kılıç, Consul General of Turkey in Dubai, and Vinay Malhotra, regional group COO for South Asia, MENA & Americas at VFS Global. Also present were officials from the Turkish Consulate General, Gateway Management and staff of VFS Global, a visa outsourcing service company for diplomatic missions worldwide.
The centre is open Sunday to Thursday between 9am to 3pm. Since March this year, biometric enrolment has been made mandatory for all visa categories and the centre has dedicated biometric booths for immediate enrolment of biometric information. Applicants are required to book their appointments via call centre (+971 4 205 5720).
Premium services
Turkey Visa Application Centre offers premium and platinum lounge services for customers seeking luxury and convenience. Platinum lounge service also includes a personalised chauffeur service to and from the centre.
There is also an option to submit visa application submission from home or office through ‘Visa At Your Doorstep’ service. The passport and documents will be delivered to the doorstep by courier. Automatic updates at each stage of the visa application will also be shared via SMS.
VFS Global’s Malhotra said: “We are excited to take our partnership with the government of Turkey to the next level with the launch of a dedicated centre. The UAE has a large number of travellers to Turkey for leisure and business, and a dedicated centre will make the visa application process more seamless. Travellers applying for Turkey visa would be able to submit applications and enrol their biometrics all under one roof.”
Social distancing
Gateway Management and VFS Global said COVID-19 protective measures will be observed, “including specific social distancing and sanitation mandates”.