Dubai: A truck carrying an excavator crashed into the iron barrier in the Al Shindagha tunnel in the early hours of Sunday. No injuries were reported.
According to Colonel Omar Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police station, the accident forced the closure of the tunnel on both sides. The severe crash of the over-height truck resulted in the fall of both the overhead metal frame of the tunnel entrance and the excavator.
“Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), successfully handled the aftermath of the accident of a truck transporting an excavator after the driver failed to adhere to the height limit at the tunnel,” said Col Ashour.
Officials formed a work joint team that closed the tunnel and diverted the traffic. “Within a few hours, the joint team successfully managed to clear the tunnel route of the truck, excavator, and the metal frame. The tunnel was reopen before people started the day and headed to their works,” added Col Ashoud.
According to Dubai Police, the truck driver ignored all road signs and instructions as well as violated a federal traffic law that prohibited the entry of trucks into the tunnel. “Drivers should pay attention to the road signs to avoid accidents,” he said.