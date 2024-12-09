Dubai: As many as 33 trekkers of diverse nationalities have set out on a 680km journey across the desert in the UAE to experience the old ways of the Bedouin.

Dubai-based Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC) on Monday launched the 11th edition of its annual ‘Camel Trek’. The adventure promotes the UAE’s cultural heritage and embodies the spirit of tolerance, endurance and camaraderie, HHC said.

Taking off from Arada in the Empty Quarter in Abu Dhabi, the trekkers began the adventure, to reach the final destination in Dubai’s Global Village on December 21.

They will spend 13 days in travelling through the desert sands on the back of “the ship of desert” - camels - to encounter new challenges and adventures.