Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday met a caravan of 37 camel trekkers from 16 countries currently participating in the 10th Camel Trek.
The annual camel trek is organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre. Camel riders completed 550km after 12-day trek, navigating the UAE desert from Abu Dhabi to Dubai.
This year’s trek involved the largest group of participants in the event’s history. The 37 participants undertook the journey from Arada in Abu Dhabi to Global Village in Dubai.