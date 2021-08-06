Dubai: The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC) is inviting residents and tourists to register and train for the upcoming Camel Trek — a two-week, 700km journey across the UAE desert, which is scheduled to be held in December this year.
According to HHC, “the annual camel trek is a unique desert voyage that will give participants a unique experience to live the old ways of the Bedouins. They will be connected with nature as they forge a camaraderie during the journey”.
Who can join?
The desert voyage is open to anyone — Emiratis, UAE residents and tourists — above 18 years of age and in good health.
Basics of camel riding
Hind Bint Demaithan Al Qemzi, the HHC events director, said: “Training is essential and will be held at the camel farm managed by experts in the field, who will teach the participants the basics of riding, feeding and taking care of camels without any aid. Emiratis and expatriates in the UAE are encouraged to join this training program.”
Al Qamzi added: “During training, the candidates will develop a level of fitness and aptitude to join the desert voyage. Participants will get used to riding a camel and travel in a convoy, apart from getting familiar with life in the desert. Moreover, everyone’s safety is a priority, especially during the pandemic. We will apply all safety and precautionary measures.”
How to join?
The HHC has dedicated an online registration form on its website. The last camel trek was joined by a group of eight women and three men from the UAE, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Russia, South Africa and Spain.