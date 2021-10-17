They can scan QR code on locker, use OTP code to unlock and pay storage fees online

Dubai Customs officials with the I-Box lockers at GITEX 2021. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Passengers coming in through Dubai airports can now leave their valuables in special I-Boxes at the airport customs centre on arrival without paying duty.

They can collect them through self-clearance service on departure from the country.

Under the theme “Digital Trade for Safe, Sustainable Supply Chains”, Dubai Customs unveiled the I-Boxes at GITEX 2021.

The I-Box smart lockers project is set to speed up logistics and handling services for valuable cargo at the airport. The advanced initiative has cut down the process time for delivery of valuable items from 30 minutes to one minute only.

The passenger can simply scan the QR code on the locker and use the OTP code sent to his phone number to unlock the locker and pay storage fees online without any paper work. These fireproof lockers boast high-end security systems and are easy to move from one place to another within the airport terminals.

“Dubai has established its global distinction and leadership on building innovative projects that ensure sustainable development in all fields, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai,” said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs. “His Highness’ forward-looking vision of digital transformation and ongoing disruption of the way the government works has reinforced Dubai’s leading position as a global incubator for innovators and an attractive environment for businesses and investments.”

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said: “Dubai Customs seeks to make travellers happier by offering them quick and easy services that expedite entry procedures and enhance their experience, especially in light of the increasing numbers of traders transiting through Dubai.”