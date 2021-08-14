Dubai: UAE announced, on August 10, the approval of COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued abroad, allowing passengers with approved vaccines to smoothly complete their travel procedures starting from August 15.
As per the protocol, only approved vaccines will be accepted in the UAE and will appear on the Al Hosn App. The policy aims to ensure the safe entry of travellers, who are requested to register their data using ICA UAE smart app or by visiting smartservices.ica.gov.ae.
On Saturday, further details were announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, which detailed the process by which visitors travelling to Abu Dhabi could register their vaccine certificate.
Before departure, visitors need to register in the Register Arrivals section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app, complete the register arrivals form and upload an international vaccination certificate.
Visitors will then receive an SMS including a link to download Alhosn app. Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via ICA app or website. Visitors will then need to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.
Visitors will receive a one-time password (OTP) to complete the Alhosn app registration process. Alhosn app allows users to check status, vaccination information, test results and travel test requirements and use a live QR code.