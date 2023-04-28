Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has issued a series of fines against motorists for parking their vehicles on the sidewalk and pedestrian walkways, in violation of regulations that aim to safeguard the general appearance and orderliness of the emirate.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality released a clip of municipal inspectors on a field inspection, during which they noted the details of vehicles before imposing a Dh1,000 fine on each owner. A 50 per cent discount is made available if the fine is paid off within the month.
Public order law
The new penalties are part of a wider initiative to protect public infrastructure and safeguard the appearance of public spaces. Authorities introduced a slew of changes last July to a decade-old law on public order, allowing municipal inspectors to impose immediate fines on offenders. Other violations covered under the law include failing to keep clean vehicles parked in public lots, and defacing walls and public facades.