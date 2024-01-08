The bridge, which is the oldest one in Dubai, is crucial for crossing between Deira and Bur Dubai. The RTA regularly carries out maintenance work every year to enhance the infrastructure of bridges, roads, transportation system.

The RTA carries out the maintenance of Al Maktoum Bridge through a structured plan divided into five-timed phases: daily preventive and routine maintenance, weekly maintenance, monthly maintenance, quarterly preventive and routine maintenance, and an annual major overhaul of the bridge. It’s noteworthy that the bulk of these maintenance activities are scheduled during the closure of the bridge, after midnight twice a week. This timing strategy ensures minimal disruption to traffic flow and upholds public safety.

Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency remarked: “Al Maktoum Bridge is one of the five oldest crossings over Dubai Creek and was the first to be inaugurated in 1962 to facilitate the movement of people between Bur Dubai and Deira.

Al Maktoum Bridge is one of the most sophisticated movable bridges as it is fitted with hydraulic pumps that enable the bridge to open and close. Image Credit: RTA

“About 104 routine and corrective maintenance operations had been conducted on Al Maktoum Bridge in 2023, which required around 5,222 working hours. These figures highlight the huge efforts made by RTA to maintain a smooth traffic flow on the bridge that handles up to 22,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.”

Hectic work

He noted that the RTA carried out 14 major maintenance works on Al Maktoum Bridge between 2014 and 2022. Main tasks included the replacement of the main hydraulic cylinder and all pipes of the bridge’s hydraulic systems, guided by top international experts. Additionally, comprehensive inspections were conducted to assess the structural condition of the bridge’s moving parts.

Abdullah Al Ali

Works included replacing all valves, sensors, hydraulic valves, and their accessories during the bridge’s comprehensive maintenance, applying anti-slip paint on the surfaces of the moving bridge for the passage of vehicles, conducting a specialised structural evaluation of the underwater metal curtains, and performing tests to ascertain the bridge’s service life.

Movable bridge

“Al Maktoum Bridge is one of the most sophisticated movable bridges as it is fitted with hydraulic pumps that enable the bridge to open and close. This functionality is crucial for facilitating maritime navigation in Dubai Creek, allowing ships and high boats to pass underneath. This feature simplifies operational checks of all vital machinery and routine inspections, including the monitoring of parts that require lubrication,” he added.

Some 104 routine and corrective maintenance operations were carried out on Al Maktoum Bridge in 2023, which required around 5,222 working hours. Image Credit: RTA

Daily work

During daily routine and preventive maintenance, RTA ensures the proper functioning of several key components of the bridge. This includes checking the main electric generator, brake pedals, and hydraulic pipes, examining for any oil leakage in the pipes, hoses, and hydraulic pumps that control the bridge’s opening and closing operations, and inspecting electrical connections to the hydraulic valves that manage the movement of the cylinders. Visual inspections are also conducted for the pedestrian lane on the bridge from the retaining wall facade, and all traffic signal lamps, with replacements made as necessary.

Weekly work

Weekly routine and preventive maintenance tasks include cleaning and inspecting the hydraulic switches of the bridge’s locking system, ensuring the proper functioning of the diesel engine designated for emergencies, testing the backup generator also used in emergencies, and cleaning and lubricating the master cylinders of the bridge cranes.

Monthly maintenance

Monthly routine and preventive maintenance activities include inspecting and maintaining the air conditioning units in the main control rooms and the bridge’s electrical panel rooms. The expansion joints and gaps of the bridge are checked for integrity and functionality. Mechanical connections on the brake levers and drive chains, particularly those used in emergencies, are inspected, and lubricated. The bearing plates in the upper lockboxes are also inspected and lubricated, and the oil level in the brake system is also checked.

Quarterly checks

The quarterly routine and preventive maintenance include checking the oil level in the main electric motor and the brake levers, ensuring proper flow of lubricating oil for the circulation pump within the main electric motor and its cooling element, examining the condition of fender shackles and ropes, and inspecting the fasteners of the metal curtains that protect the bridge bases. Additionally, the maintenance team checks the integrity of the metal curtain walls.

International team