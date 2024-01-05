Dubai: The Road Transports Authority has anounced road closures due to the 23rd Dubai Marathon, set to take place in Jumeirah on Sunday.
“Check out the Dubai Marathon 2024 route, which will start on Sunday, January 7, from 6am until 1pm. Please plan your trips and set out early to ensure a timely arrival at your destinations,” RTA posted on X.
Starting point
The 42.195km marathon route will start on the Umm Suqeim Road near the Madinat Jumeirah turning left onto the left hand side of the carriageway heading up Al Sufouh running past Dubai College Junction, past the entrance to Palm Island on the other side of the road, running past the Dubai Media City entrance on the left and U turning back at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi traffic lights. Then the runners head back along Al Sufouh again, running past the Madinat Jumeirah and onto the Jumeirah Beach Road running past the Burj Al Arab and the Jumeirah Beach Hotel on the left.
The runners will head up the Jumeirah Beach Road still always on the left carriageway all the time running towards the bridge at the Creek and U turning before the bridge at the Al Mehemal Road junction, then heading back to the Madinat Jumeirah junction and then doing this same exact loop section again. After completing the same lap a second time of the Jumeirah Beach Road section the runners will turn left after the Burj Al Arab at the Madinat Jumeirah junction running along Umm Suqeim Road for 500m heading to the finish line before the Dubai Police Academy.
It will be the first time the area has staged the Dubai Marathon since January 2020 and is a part of the city considered as the marathon’s “home” by tens of thousands of Dubai-based runners. As well as the elite field competing in the marathon, the wheelchair marathon, the 10km Road Race and the 4km Fun Run will also take place over a route that hasn’t seen mass participation running on this scale in four years.