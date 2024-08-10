Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has alerted motorists to expect delays on Jumeriah Street due to road maintenance work.

RTA said that the maintenance taking place from 2pm on Saturday to 5am on Saturday, will cause delays.

Road maintenance areas on Jumeriah Street:

Between Al Manara Street and Umm Al Sheif Road in both directions: from August 10 to August 12, 2024.

Between Al Manara Street intersection and Al Thanya Street intersection in both directions: from August 17 to August 19, 2024.

The section near Mercato in both directions: from August 24 to August 26, 2024.

Motorists are advised to follow traffic signs and use alternative routes to avoid delays and ensure timely arrival at their destinations.

Delays on Dubai-Al Ain Road

Earlier on Thursday, the RTA announced that maintenance work on the bridge will cause delays on Dubai-Al Ain Road.

According to the RTA’s social media, delays are expected on Dubai-Al Ain Road beneath the fifth intersection bridge with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road in both directions to further enhance Dubai’s infrastructure.

The maintenance will lead to delays daily on weekdays from 10pm to 6am, starting from August 9 until September 9, 2024.

For drivers travelling from Al Ain to Dubai: Traffic will be redirected to a free exit onto Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road towards Hatta, and a U-turn at the first roundabout will take you towards Dubai.

For drivers travelling from Dubai to Al Ain: Traffic will be redirected to a free exit onto Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road towards Jebel Ali Port, and a U-turn at the first roundabout will take you towards Al Ain.

Emirates Road delays expected

The RTA has warned drivers of potential traffic congestion on Emirates Road.

According to an update on X, motorists should anticipate delays between the intersections of Hatta Road and Al Ain Road in the direction from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

This is due to ongoing maintenance work, which is scheduled to continue until August 31, 2024.