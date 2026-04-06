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UAE reviews Dh6 billion highway and mass transit plans linking Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman

Plans include a federal highway stretching about 68km, featuring 10 major interchanges

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The project is designed to strengthen connectivity between emirates and increase road capacity to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.
The project is designed to strengthen connectivity between emirates and increase road capacity to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council has reviewed major transport and infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening connectivity between emirates and supporting future urban growth, during its first meeting of 2026 chaired by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

The meeting, attended by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), along with council members and senior ministry officials, focused on monitoring the implementation of strategic initiatives designed to enhance the country’s infrastructure readiness and competitiveness.

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Held virtually, the meeting discussed several key agenda items, including the outcomes of federal policy studies aimed at limiting vehicle growth, proposals to expand mass transit links between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, and progress on the Fourth Federal Highway project, one of the UAE’s major road development schemes.

The council reviewed technical updates on the project, which is designed to strengthen connectivity between emirates and increase road capacity to ease congestion and improve traffic flow. 

Plans include a federal highway stretching about 68km, featuring 10 major interchanges, between six and eight lanes in each direction, and four flyovers, with an estimated cost of around Dh6 billion.

Discussions also covered a comprehensive study on developing an integrated mass transit network linking Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman in response to growing daily commuting demand. The proposed network would include 10 main routes featuring bus rapid transit (BRT) systems and dedicated lanes, with connections to key transport hubs such as metro stations and city centres.

The council also reviewed responses to recent adverse weather conditions and measures taken to ensure traffic continuity and road safety during periods of heavy rain, highlighting the importance of applying lessons learned to strengthen preparedness and future response capabilities.

Officials emphasised the need to accelerate the implementation of strategic transport projects and expand sustainable mobility solutions, including improving links between densely populated areas and business districts to reduce reliance on private vehicles, cut congestion and provide flexible transport alternatives.

Al Mazrouei said developing infrastructure remains a central pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development strategy and a key driver of national competitiveness, aligned with a vision that prioritises quality of life and sustainable resource management.

He added that the next phase will focus on accelerating high-impact projects that improve transport efficiency and support the transition towards smart and sustainable mobility systems capable of meeting population growth and urban expansion while reducing congestion and emissions.

The council also reviewed plans to strengthen Ajman’s connectivity with the third and fourth federal road corridors, part of broader efforts to improve mobility between emirates and support economic activity by facilitating the movement of people and goods.

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