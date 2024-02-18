Dubai: The UAE Cabinet on Sunday directed to postpone the implementation of the resolution regulating weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles in the county.

The Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to conduct an extensive study on the decision. Furthermore, the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Economy to cooperate with all economic entities to study and execute vital measures to prevent any unjustified increase in the prices of any goods and commodities.

Earlier announcements

In September 2023, the Cabinet had approved a federal law regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles, which included a provision to prohibit from using the road those heavy vehicles whose maximum total weight exceeds 65 tonnes.

Cabinet Resolution No. 138 of 2023 was issued to implement Federal Decree No. 12 of 2023.

It had initially been decided that the Resolution would come into force in the first quarter of 2024, after completing the installation of 24 smart electronic gates in coordination with the concerned authorities, as revealed by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure at a press conference in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2023.

The Resolution is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents. It also supports the infrastructure and transport sectors, increasing the road service life and reducing the carbon footprint of land transport.

Last year it was reported that the provisions of the Resolution are applicable to heavy vehicles that use the UAE’s roads, including ones that are licenced from other countries and are permitted into the UAE. However, vehicles owned by security, military, police, and civil defence authorities are exempt from the resolution.

In the latest announcement on Sunday, it was not mentioned when the implementation of the Resolution will begin.

According to what was reported earlier, as per the Resolution, the maximum permissible gross weights for heavy vehicles vary according to the number of axles. Heavy vehicles with two axles must have a maximum gross weight of 21 tonnes, with three axles 34 tonnes, with four axles 45 tonnes, with five axles 56 tonnes, and with six axles 65 tonnes.

As for the violations and fines, the Resolution states that the fine for a heavy vehicle exceeding the maximum gross weight by less than 10 per cent of the weight during a single trip is Dh400 for each tonne or part thereof. Whereas if a heavy vehicle exceeds the maximum gross weight by 10 to 20 per cent of the weight during a single trip, the fine is set at Dh500 for each tonne or part thereof.

If a heavy vehicle exceeds the maximum gross weight by more than 20 per cent of the weight during a single trip, the fine is set at Dh600 for each tonne or part thereof, limited to a maximum of Dh15,000.

The Resolution clarifies that neither the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure nor the competent authority may impose more than one fine for the same violation if it is committed during a single trip, even if the said violation is detected more than once.

In case of violating the maximum gross weight specified in the resolution and violating the maximum axle weight during the same trip, the fine with the highest value shall be imposed. And in case of repeating a violation specified in the resolution within one month, or where the value of the fines that have not been paid for the committed violations exceeds Dh45,000, the competent authority may impound the heavy vehicle, or prevent it from using the roads for a period not exceeding 30 days.