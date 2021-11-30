Sharjah: Sharjah Police have announced a ban on trucks passing through the city of Khor Fakkan for four days to avoid traffic congestion when the UAE marks its 50th National Day.
The Eastern Region Police Department made the announcement on Twitter and said the ban will be in place from Tuesday, December 30 until Friday, December 3. Traffic will resume on Saturday, December 4.
Truck drivers have been advised to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations, especially in times of prohibition.