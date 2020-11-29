Public parking in Sharjah will be free from December 1 and will resume on December 5, according to Sharjah Municipality. Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: Residents will be able to enjoy free parking during the holiday weekend to mark Commemoration Day and the 49th UAE National Day.

On Sunday, Sharjah Municipality announced that public parking in the city will be free of charge from Tuesday December 1 until Thursday December 3. The paid parking system will resume on Saturday December 5.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazien, Director of Public Parking Department at Sharjah Municiplaity, pointed out that parking inspectors will continue to monitor parking lots to detect any misuse of the parking spaces, such as double or wrong parking, among other violations.

“This decision excludes the parking zones that are subject to parking fees on all days of the week including Fridays and public holidays,” he said. The paid parking zones can be easily identified by the blue signboards, indicating that the area is subject to fees on all days of the week from 8 am until 10 pm.

Abu Ghazin pointed out that the paid parking zones are essential in order to provide available spots for residents and visitors, especially in vital and tourist areas, and to spare them the trouble of searching for a parking while going to their various destinations.

“Parking inspectors will also ensure that motorists do not violate traffic rules during the holiday, such as double parking and other violations, in order to make the parking spaces available to all residents and visitors.”

Parking fines

There are more than 200 traffic fines in the UAE. Motorists should be aware of these fines related to parking:

Parking in restricted areas dedicated to civil defence, ambulances and vehicles for people of determination Dh1,000, 4 black points

Parking in a restricted area Dh200, 2 black points

Parking the vehicle on a pedestrian crossing Dh100 fine

Parking the vehicle without abiding by the standard distance Dh100 fine

Parking the vehicle in a way that poses a danger to passengers Dh100 fine