Abu Dhabi: Public parking in Abu Dhabi will be free during the upcoming Commemoration Day and National Day break, the Department of Municipalities and Transport Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Sunday.
The free parking period will start from 12am on Tuesday, December 1, and continue until 7:59am on Saturday, December 5. The public transport regulator called upon motorists to abide by traffic regulations during the period, and to avoid blocking traffic flow. They must also adhere to the residential parking regulations between 9pm and 8am every day.
Customer Happiness Centres
Meanwhile, the ITC’s Customer Happiness Centres will resume remote working after the holiday on Sunday, December 6. All services can then be access on the website www.itc.gov.ae, or requested by an email to customer.care@itc.gov.ae, or through the Darb smartphone app. The Centre can also be contacted on 80088888.
Public buses and ferry services in Abu Dhabie emirate will operate according to their Friday schedule during the National Day break.