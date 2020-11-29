Parking will be free on Dubai from November 1 to 4 as part of the National Day holidays. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: All public parking areas in Dubai, except for multi-level parking terminals, will be free of charge from Tuesday to Friday (November 1 to 4), as part of public holidays for 49th National Day celebrations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

It also announced revised timings for customer happiness centres, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles) during the public holiday period.

Metro timings

The Red Line of Dubai Metro will operate from 5am to 1am (of the following day), the Green Line of Dubai Metro will operate from 5.30am to 1.am (of the following day), and Dubai Tram will operate from 6am to 1am (of the following day). The Metro Link Bus Service at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 5am to 1:10am (of the following day). The timing of all Metro Link services is synchronised with the metro timetables.

Bus timings

Public buses (Dubai Bus) timings will only be for Tuesday to Wednesday. Main Stations (including Gold Souq Station) will operate from 4.25am to 12:29 am (past midnight). Al Ghubaiba Station from 4.14am to 12:58am (past midnight).

The Intercity Bus and Commercial Coaches will be operating from Union Square from 4.25am to 11pm, Etisalat Metro Station from 5am to 11pm, and Abu Hail Metro Station from 6am to 11pm. The timing of External Stations will be as follows: Jubail at Sharjah from 5.30am to 11.30pm, Hatta from 5.30am to 9.30pm, and Ajman from 5.15am to 11pm.

Marine transport timings

The Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12pm (noon) up to 12am (midnight). The Traditional Abra and Ferry will also operate during the holiday with revised timings, available on the RTA website.

RTA centres