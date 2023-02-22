Ajman: The Ajman Transport Authority carried out 4,295 trips for the transportation of people of determination in 2022 as part of the authority’s efforts to provide free services to them.
The authority received 4,295 telephone requests to provide vehicles designated for transporting people of determination during the past year.
Vehicle features
Sami Ali Al Jallaf, executive director of the authority’s Public Transport Agency, said the people of determination’s service is one of the community services provided by the authority to customers. The authority provides this service to people of determination with advanced vehicles to facilitate the movement process for customers. The vehicles are provided with special cranes to carry wheelchairs for people of determination inside the vehicle, and special seats for escorts. They also have surveillance cameras and the option of tracking the trip.
Al Jallaf added that the vehicles for people of determination allow them to visit hospitals and government departments in the emirate for free, with the use of cards for people of determination issued by the concerned authorities in the country, and indicated that the authority seeks to increase the number of vehicles of people of determination to cover the increasing demand for the service. Vehicles for people of determination can be requested in Ajman by calling 6005 9999 7 or via WhatsApp on +971600599997, and the request can also be made through the ‘Route Ajman’ app.