Ras Al Khaimah: Based on the strategic directions of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) to provide smooth and safe transportation services that meet the needs of all segments of society, RAKTA has launched the Saqr Gold Card to serve people of determination by providing them free public bus transportation.
Muhammad Hashim Esmaeel, director of RAKTA’s Quality and Operational Control Department, said the Authority pays special attention to people of determination, in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Club for People of Determination, as well as the distribution of the new cards, which allow free movement via public transportation throughout the emirate and to other emirates as well.