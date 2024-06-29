Ajman: From today (June 29), parking fees are being charged on three more roads in Ajman, the municipality has announced.
On its social media accounts, the authority said on Saturday morning: “Residents and visitors of Ajman, please be informed that parking fees will be implemented on College Street and Ajman Ring Road starting from Saturday, June 29, 2024. Our aim is to regulate parking and ensure the prevention of random use of parking spaces.”
In a separate post hours earlier, the municipality had also announced Al Shafi’i Street will charge for parking.