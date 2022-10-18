Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) on Tuesday announced it has introduced 2,440 new parking spaces since the beginning of the year.
The SCM exerts “huge efforts” every year to provide new public parking zones to residents and visitors in the city and keep up with the urban and population boom witnessed by the emirate of Sharjah.
The civic body has annual plans to expand the public parking zones and make as much parking spaces as possible available to users.
The SCM also closed, since the beginning of this year, 53 “random” or unauthorised parking lots that distort the public appearance in areas where sufficient public parking spaces are available.