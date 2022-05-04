Dubai: More than 1,400 parking slots in Sharjah have been converted into paid parking areas in the first quarter of 2022 after being provided with necessary guiding signs, indicating that the area is a paid parking zone, Sharjah Municipality announced on Tuesday.
The municipality said it had also equipped the new paid parking areas with smart payment meters that operate on touch technology, in addition to the option of paying through SMS.
Hamed Al Qaed, Director of Public Parking Department, Sharjah Municipality, said that the total paid parking lots in Sharjah have now increased to 55,300. These are covered by 1,210 smart meters. The municipality has so far provided 270 parking yards that feature 18,033 parking slots.
Al Qaed added that the municipality had organised a campaign against violating sandy areas and open yards and using them as parking. The municipality has closed a number of areas that harmed the aesthetic appearance of the city, while also making sure that there are enough parking spaces are available in every area of the emirate.
Al Qaed stressed that no parking yard has been closed without ensuring the availability of sufficient parking spaces and distributing awareness leaflets for three days to inform vehicle owners and motorists about the closure of these parking lots.