Some bus routes will be diverted, along with temporary halt to taxi services in the area

Demolition of Meena Plaza will help in the redesigning of the Mina Zayed area (above), thereby making it more attractive to tourists and residents. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A number of major roads leading to and from the Mina Zayed area in Abu Dhabi will be closed from Thursday, November 26, onwards in order to facilitate the demolition of the Meena Plaza towers on Friday.

According to plans announced by Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities, Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and Abu Dhabi Police traffic diversions will be implemented in the area.

In a statement, the authorities said road closures would cover Al Mina Street, Corniche Street and some of the smaller streets.

Phased closures

The first phase of closure will begin from 10pm on November 26 and extend until the tower demolition is complete. In this phase, Al Mina Street will be closed from its intersection with Al Zahia Street, along with all roads and entrances on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, leading to Mina Zayed.

The second phase will begin at 6am on Friday, November 27. Sheikh Zayed Tunnel will be closed in both directions, while Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street will be closed, leading up to Sheikh Khalifa Bridge. For those coming from Al Maryah Island towards Mina Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed Street will also be closed, while all vehicles on Corniche Street will be diverted towards the upper intersections of Sheikh Zayed Road.

Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate will work to implement the closures, along with transport authorities, and deploy traffic patrols to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles in the surrounding areas.

A number of bus routes will also be diverted on Friday, the ITC added. These include Services 8, 9, 11, 44, 45 and 56, between 7pm on Thursday, November 26, and 6pm on Friday, November 27. During this period, taxis will also be advised to avoid travelling to the areas with road closures, while some of the parking spaces will remain temporarily closed.