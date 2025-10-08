GOLD/FOREX
Skip the traffic: Take Dubai Metro to GITEX Global 2025

Avoid traffic and Dh25/hour parking — ride the Dubai Metro straight to GITEX Global 2025

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The 45th edition of GITEX Global will be held from October 13 till 17, 2025.
Dhanusha Gokulan/Gulf News

Dubai: Make your visit to GITEX Global 2025 smoother and stress-free by choosing the Dubai Metro instead of driving. Skip traffic jams and costly parking by taking the metro directly to World Trade Centre Station for a smooth ride.

Parking near the Dubai World Trade Centre will be limited throughout the exhibition, with fees set at Dh25 per hour.

Commuters can take advantage of the Dubai Metro’s 'Park and Ride' service, available at National Paints, Centrepoint, and e& stations, where they can leave their vehicles before continuing their journey by metro. For those not using the Metro, parking costs Dh10 per hour, capped at Dh50 per day.

