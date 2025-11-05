SIBF 2025: Sharjah Police urge motorists to avoid Expo Centre traffic, use alternative routes

The Sharjah International Book Fair is one of the largest literary events in the region
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have issued a public safety advisory ahead of the commencement of the emirate’s premier cultural event — the Sharjah International Book Fair — being held at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The authority noted the possibility of traffic congestion on roads leading to the venue during the course of the fair, urging motorists whose destination is not the Expo Centre to use alternative routes.
The advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance road safety for all commuters, as thousands of visitors are expected to attend the annual cultural gathering.
The annual Sharjah International Book Fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, is one of the largest literary events in the region, drawing publishers, authors, and readers from around the world. The event typically leads to heavier traffic along Al Taawun Road, Al Khan, and nearby areas.
Sharjah Police Headquarters extended its best wishes to all visitors and residents, emphasising its commitment to road safety and the smooth organisation of this major cultural gathering.
