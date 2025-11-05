GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

SIBF 2025: Sharjah Police urge motorists to avoid Expo Centre traffic, use alternative routes

The Sharjah International Book Fair is one of the largest literary events in the region

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
The authority noted the possibility of traffic congestion on roads leading to the venue during the course of the fair.
The authority noted the possibility of traffic congestion on roads leading to the venue during the course of the fair.
Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have issued a public safety advisory ahead of the commencement of the emirate’s premier cultural event — the Sharjah International Book Fair — being held at Expo Centre Sharjah. 

The authority noted the possibility of traffic congestion on roads leading to the venue during the course of the fair, urging motorists whose destination is not the Expo Centre to use alternative routes.

The advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance road safety for all commuters, as thousands of visitors are expected to attend the annual cultural gathering.

The annual Sharjah International Book Fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, is one of the largest literary events in the region, drawing publishers, authors, and readers from around the world. The event typically leads to heavier traffic along Al Taawun Road, Al Khan, and nearby areas.

Sharjah Police Headquarters extended its best wishes to all visitors and residents, emphasising its commitment to road safety and the smooth organisation of this major cultural gathering.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

SIBF 2025 brings global authors, chefs, and creatives to Sharjah

Sharjah book fair kicks off: 1,200+ events, 250 authors

3m read
Will Smith will be a guest speaker at the Sharjah Book Fair.

Will Smith to hit the stage at Sharjah Book Fair

2m read
The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025 is set to be held from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

New literary, cultural experiences await SIBF visitors

3m read
Sharjah Book Fair 2025 to host global expert workshops

Sharjah Book Fair 2025 to host global expert workshops

2m read