Sharjah: An accident on Emirates Road caused heavy traffic delays between Intersection No. 7 heading towards Al Rahmanya Tunnel, Sharjah Police tweeted on Sunday.
A Pakistani man in his 30s was seriously injured in the accident and transported by national ambulance to hospital for treatment. His condition was reported to be critical.
Motorists were advised to exercise caution following the accident, which occurred after 11am.
Another accident
Meanwhile, another man in his 30s received serious injuries in a road accident in Al Siouh area. He was transported to hospital by helicopter.
Police have launched investigations of the two incidents.