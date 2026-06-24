Lease-to-own scheme offers flexible car ownership without bank financing for staff
Sharjah: In a move aimed at improving the well-being and financial stability of its workforce, Sharjah Police has signed a partnership agreement with The Elite International Group for Commercial Agencies to expand access to affordable vehicle ownership through its "Tamalluk" (Ownership) initiative.
The agreement will allow Sharjah Police personnel to acquire vehicles through a long-term lease-to-own programme, eliminating the need for traditional bank financing and offering more flexible ownership options.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Major General Dr Ali Ahmed Bou Alzoud, Director-General of the General Department of Resources and Support Services at Sharjah Police, and Prakash Thadani, General Manager of The Elite International Group. The signing ceremony was attended by a number of senior officers and officials from both organisations.
Sharjah Police said the partnership forms part of its ongoing efforts to support employees beyond the workplace by providing practical solutions that contribute to a better quality of life and greater social and financial stability.
Major General Dr Bou Alzoud described the agreement as a significant addition to the Tamalluk initiative, highlighting Sharjah Police's commitment to developing programmes that strengthen employee welfare and support long-term stability.
He said the initiative reflects the force's broader strategy of creating a sustainable and motivating work environment while enhancing the benefits available to its personnel.
Under the partnership, employees will have access to a wider range of vehicles through flexible lease-to-own arrangements, making vehicle ownership more attainable and reducing financial burdens associated with conventional financing methods.
Sharjah Police noted that the initiative is expected to further enhance employee satisfaction and reinforce the comprehensive support system offered to its workforce.