Sharjah boosts green transit with 9 new Euro 5 emission standards

Rollout is part of an integrated plan to expand and upgrade the public transport network

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has added nine new buses that meet Euro 5 emission standards, as part of a broader effort to modernise public transportation while reducing environmental impact and cutting air pollution.

With the additions, the emirate’s fleet now totals 138 vehicles, strengthening efforts to provide safe, efficient, and environmentally conscious travel options for residents and visitors alike.

Engineer Youssef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the expansion comes at a pivotal time as Sharjah’s population grows and demand for reliable mass transit intensifies. He noted that the new buses are equipped with advanced technology, greater fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions, offering cleaner air while maintaining passenger comfort.

“This step aligns with the growing population in Sharjah and the increasing demand for reliable public transportation,” Al Othmani said. “Our aim is to provide safe, dependable travel options that ensure passenger comfort while supporting Sharjah’s vision for environmentally friendly practices and sustainable transport solutions.”

He added that the Euro 5 buses reflect a wider commitment to lowering carbon footprints, minimizing vehicle-induced pollution, and enhancing operational efficiency. The rollout is part of an integrated plan to expand and upgrade the public transport network in step with urban growth.

SRTA’s strategy places mass transit at the centre of city life, promoting it as a preferred alternative to private cars. Al Othmani emphasized that encouraging public transport use not only eases congestion and supports cleaner air but also improves overall quality of life and local economic conditions. “Providing modern, comfortable, and reliable buses that align with global standards is essential to fostering a culture of sustainable commuting in Sharjah,” he said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers.
